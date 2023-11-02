Six people aged 19 to 24 charged following disorder in Birmingham city centre

Videos circulated on social media showing disorder involving fireworks being set off in Baggott Street and Staniforth Street on Tuesday evening.

West Midlands Police has since charged six people.

Sheryar Khan, aged 21; Iqram Khan, 22 and Zain Mahmood, 24, have been charged with causing a public nuisance and possession of an offensive weapon.

Also charged were George Dandison, Ulrich Angwe and Ajay Penfold, all aged 19, charged with public nuisance.

All six were remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

Three other people have been bailed while police enquiries continue.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "Fortunately no-one was seriously injured during the disorder, and we'll continue to have a visible presence of officers in and around the area over the coming days.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101."