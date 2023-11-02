Man arrested after more than 500 cannabis plants found in South Staffordshire home

Staffordshire Police carried out a drugs warrant in Wheaton Aston just before 9.15pm yesterday, where officers found around 500 cannabis plants and an "active" grow inside.

A 55-year-old man from South Staffordshire has been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis. He is still in custody today.

Sergeant Jason Bannister, of South Staffordshire local policing team, said: “We are continuing to proactively target those involved in drug cultivation across Staffordshire as part of our Operation Levidrome commitment.

“Aside from the links the grows have with organised crime groups, there are also significant fire safety concerns linked to cannabis farming and the risks involved in setting them up, tampering with electric supply and maintaining them.

“It’s vital that anyone who notices any signs of a potential cannabis grow gets in touch with us so we can minimise the changes of fires happening and proactively target the groups responsible for running them.”

Anyone with information that could help Staffordshire Police with their investigation has been asked to call 101, quoting incident 632 of November 1, or message using their Live Chat service on their website.