Police received a call from a member of the public at around 12.30am on Wednesday, reporting that a man had been seen walking along Station Road in Stechford, Birmingham, with a gun.

A 41-year-old man was detained by firearms officers in the vicinity of Lyttelton Road, and a weapon was recovered nearby.

The 41-year-old was due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court today charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A West Midlands Police website said: "We're committed to removing guns from our streets and we're carrying out regular activity across the city.

"We're currently running Operation Target which sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud."