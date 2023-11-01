Man set for court after police uncover drugs and cash

Derek Hodgkiss from Cannock was arrested and charged on Tuesday after officers from Staffordshire Police found heroin, crack cocaine, cash and other items at a house, then discovered suspected stolen property and more cash at a business unit in Heath Hayes.

The 62-year-old has been charged with being in possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of criminal property and will appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.

Another man from Cannock has also admitted possession of crack cocaine after officers stopped a black Ford Mondeo on Avon Road in the town at 2.50pm the same day, with the 36-year-old set to be interviewed by police on a later date.

