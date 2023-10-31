84 cannabis plants were found at the property in Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers from Halesowen Police's Neighbourhood Team found 84 cannabis plants at a property on Belgrave Road, Halesowen, at around 5.15am, when a warrant was executed by the police.

Nobody was present at the property when officers arrived but enquiries are ongoing to identify the occupiers.

The electricity meter had been bypassed but National Grid has since made the property safe.

All plants have now been seized and destroyed by the police's Cannabis Disposal team.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "If you can help with our investigation please call 101 or contact us via LiveChat on our website quoting the crime 20/480704/23.