Cannabis plants worth £84,000 seized in early morning raid on Halesowen property

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have seized cannabis plants worth £84,000 after a raid in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

84 cannabis plants were found at the property in Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police.

Officers from Halesowen Police's Neighbourhood Team found 84 cannabis plants at a property on Belgrave Road, Halesowen, at around 5.15am, when a warrant was executed by the police.

Nobody was present at the property when officers arrived but enquiries are ongoing to identify the occupiers.

The electricity meter had been bypassed but National Grid has since made the property safe.

84 cannabis plants were found at the property in Halesowen. Photo: West Midlands Police.

All plants have now been seized and destroyed by the police's Cannabis Disposal team.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "If you can help with our investigation please call 101 or contact us via LiveChat on our website quoting the crime 20/480704/23.

"You can also get in touch with us if you suspect there is a cannabis farm where you live."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

