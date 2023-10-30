Thomas Grant refused to leave his cell to be sentenced. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Thomas Grant, 28, refused to leave his prison cell today to face justice for the vicious murder of Lucy Clews, which he carried out in her home on Bath Road, West Chadsmoor, on December 25, 2021. Her body was found four days later.

The criminal repeatedly stabbed and strangled Ms Clews for reasons known only to him, then left her dead or dying at the foot of her bed - all only a day after he got out of prison and met the unfortunate victim by chance.

He met her at a drugs den in Hednesford and befriended her while she was vulnerable - bereaved only days earlier, she was suffering from pneumonia and had discharged herself from hospital for the funeral of her husband Stephen on December 21.

Grant, of HMP Dovegate, was found guilty of murdering Ms Clews on August 8 this year having repeatedly denied responsibility for his actions.

Lucy Clews. Photo: Staffordshire Police

He was due to be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court today, but refused to leave his cell to get on a prison transport bus or to give a reason for why he would not attend.

The sentencing hearing went ahead today in his absence.

Grant's arrest was caught on bodycam. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Judge Kristina Montgomery KC imposed a life sentence on Grant for the murder of Ms Clews.

The 'minimum term' for the sentence is 27 years, minus 517 days Grant has already been on remand - that means he cannot apply for parole until the year 2049.