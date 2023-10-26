Man, 27, charged after gun and drugs found at Willenhall flat

The man was arrested in Walsall Wood on Wednesday

Officers arrested Jordan Henry in Walsall Wood on Wednesday morning, after seizing the gun and suspected crack cocaine at the Willenhall property in April.

Henry, 27, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

He is further charged with a number of domestic-related offences, including assault, stalking and criminal damage.

Henry was remanded in policy custody overnight to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.