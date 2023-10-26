Notification Settings

Man, 27, charged after gun and drugs found at Willenhall flat

By Isabelle ParkinWillenhallCrimePublished:

Police have charged a man after finding a shotgun and drugs at a Willenhall flat.

The man was arrested in Walsall Wood on Wednesday

Officers arrested Jordan Henry in Walsall Wood on Wednesday morning, after seizing the gun and suspected crack cocaine at the Willenhall property in April.

Henry, 27, of no fixed address, has since been charged with possession of a firearm and possession of class A and class B drugs with intent to supply.

He is further charged with a number of domestic-related offences, including assault, stalking and criminal damage.

Henry was remanded in policy custody overnight to appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The arrest was made as West Midlands Police continues to remove illegal firearms from the streets of the region, which it describes as an "absolute priority" for the Major Crime Team.

