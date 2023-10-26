Woman expecting delivery opened front door to 'burglars armed with a meat cleaver'

Two safes were stolen from the property in Valley Road in Blakenall, Walsall, on March 23 this year after the householder who was expecting a deliveryman, opened the door to find a group of males wearing high visibility jackets.
A woman answered her front door to a caller only to be confronted by burglars armed with a meat cleaver, a jury has heard.
