Woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of wounding man in Dudley is released on bail

Police launched an investigation after being called to Northfield Road, Netherton, shortly after 12.20am on Saturday to deal with reports that a man was injured.
West Midlands Police said the man received non-life threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital.
A 39-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause serious harm and has now been released on bail.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A 39-year-old woman has been released on bail while our enquiries continue."
Officers set up a cordon in nearby Cole Street at the junction with Withymoor Road as part of the investigation earlier on Saturday.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact the police using Live Chat via the force's website or by phoning 101, quoting crime investigation number 20/919077/23.