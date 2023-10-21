Woman is arrested on suspicion of wounding man in Dudley - resulting in road closure

Police launched an investigation after being called to Northfield Road in Netherton shortly after 12.20am on Saturday to deal with reports that a man was injured.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating after a man received non-life threatening head injuries after being struck over the head with what is believed to be a metal bar."

The man is currently in hospital recovering from his injuries.

West Midlands Police said as a result of their inquiries a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause serious harm. She remains in custody.

"We are also looking for a man in connection with the attack as we continue with our inquiries," a force spokesman said.

Officers set up a cordon in nearby Cole Street at the junction with Withymoor Road as part of the investigation earlier on Saturday.