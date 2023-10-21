Woman is arrested on suspicion of wounding man in Dudley - resulting in road closure

Police launched an investigation after being called to Northfield Road in Netherton shortly after 12.20am on Saturday to deal with reports that a man was injured.
A police spokesman said: "We are investigating after a man received non-life threatening head injuries after being struck over the head with what is believed to be a metal bar."
The man is currently in hospital recovering from his injuries.
West Midlands Police said as a result of their inquiries a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause serious harm. She remains in custody.
"We are also looking for a man in connection with the attack as we continue with our inquiries," a force spokesman said.
Officers set up a cordon in nearby Cole Street at the junction with Withymoor Road as part of the investigation earlier on Saturday.
Witnesses to the incident or anyone with information should contact the police on Live Chat via the force's website or by phoning 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/919077/23.