Walsall chop shop raid leads to recovery of suspected stolen vehicle and car parts

Police carrying out raid on suspected chop shop in Walsall.

Community intelligence led to officers from West Midlands Police raiding the site in the Blakenhall area of Walsall on Friday as part of Operation Advance.

Officers cut their way through gates to access the site, and also forced their way into a building where they found a vehicle.

Other car parts and items thought to be connected to criminal activity were also uncovered.

Officers entering the site were joined by Inspector Jon Kyffin.

Speaking about the raid, Inspector Kyffin, said: "Today we carried out Operation Advance, which is part of multiple activities around the Walsall Borough, involving various officers across the West Midlands.

"I myself executed a warrant on a suspected chop shop on some land in the Walsall area, during which we recovered a suspected stolen vehicle and other items linked to criminality.

"The focus here was that we reacted to intel given to us by the community and as such, we took that as a priority, and we treat vehicle crime as a priority.

"I know for a lot of people, being victims of vehicle crime, the impact it has on their life, insurance, loss of the item and also just in their life in being able to carry out normal activity, and so this is aware to us, and we want to do our best to bring positive outcomes.