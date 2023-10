Dorset Police received a report that a 15-year-old girl had been attacked in the sea near to the Oceanarium at 4pm on Sunday July 18 2021.

Gabriel Marinoaica, of Wolverhampton Street in Darlaston, entered his pleas to a charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault at a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court. His case was adjourned for a pre-trial review on February 1 next year, ahead of his trial set for March 11.