Cannabis gardener tried to flee through roof when farm worth £460,000 was raided

Officers armed with a search warrant discovered the haul of more than 500 plants along with two so-called gardeners looking after them at Izons Industrial Estate, in Oldbury, on June 27 following a tip-off.
Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to £460,000, grown in a sophisticated operation, were seized in a police raid.
