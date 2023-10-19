Notification Settings

Cannabis gardener tried to flee through roof when farm worth £460,000 was raided

By Deborah HardimanBirminghamCrimePublished: Comments

Cannabis plants with an estimated street value of up to £460,000, grown in a sophisticated operation, were seized in a police raid.

The cannabis haul found at Izons Industrial Estate in Oldbury in June
Officers armed with a search warrant discovered the haul of more than 500 plants along with two so-called gardeners looking after them at Izons Industrial Estate, in Oldbury, on June 27 following a tip-off.

