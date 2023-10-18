Notification Settings

Man injured with glass in late-night attack but declines treatment from medics

By Daniel WaltonCradley HeathCrimePublished:

A man refused treatment after being injured with a glass in a late-night attack.

Station Road leading onto Halesowen Road, near to where the incident took place
Emergency services rushed to Station Road, Cradley Heath, at around 12.30am on Tuesday to reports that someone had been attacked with a glass.

West Midlands Police has now launched an investigation into the assault which left the victim with a cut to his back.

On arrival emergency services found the man, with West Midlands Ambulance Service offering first aid at the scene.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating after a man was left with a laceration to his back when he was attacked with a glass on Station Road in Cradley Heath.

"The incident took place shortly after 12.30am yesterday. The man refused treatment at the scene."

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer a MERIT doctor and a critical care paramedic.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 00.27am to an incident on Halesowen Road in Cradley Heath. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. He received self-care advice from ambulance staff and did not require further treatment."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with West Midlands Police via the LiveChat service on their website, or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/899531/23.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

