Appeal after nine pigs stolen from farm targeted twice in seven days

Police in Staffordshire are appealing for information after nine pigs were stolen from a farm

Staffordshire Police is appealing for information after the pigs were stolen from a farm in Lichfield on two separate occasions.

In the first instance, officers received reports of three pigs having been stolen from a farm on Tamworth Road on October 3.

Six more were taken between 6pm on October 9 and 6.30am on October 10, with another half a dozen left injured at the same farm.

It is believed the suspect or suspects drove up a track to gain access to the farm before leaving the scene with the stolen pigs.

Police are currently reviewing CCTV of the area at the time of both thefts.

Those with any information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could help with inquiries are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 230 of 11 October.