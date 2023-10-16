Two calves killed in farm attack which left two more needing to be put down

The cruel attack happened at a farm off Frankley Green Lane. Photo: Google.

The attack happened at a site off Frankley Green Lane between 6pm yesterday and 8am this morning.

It is believed the calves were targeted for illegal markets as meat was taken from the two found dead.

Unfortunately, another two that were also attacked and injured will now be put to sleep.

Police are carrying out enquiries to establish whether this is linked to a previous incident at another farm in Frankley on Monday, September 11 where three calves were killed in a bid to steal their meat.

The offenders killed three calves at a location near Egg Hill Lane on that occasion but were interrupted before they could get away with the meat.

PC Dale Tomkins, rural and business officer for North Worcestershire, said: “We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activities around the Frankley Green Lane area overnight to contact us please.

“It’s likely the offenders would have needed a reasonably sized vehicle, possibly even a van or pick-up, to make off with this quantity of meat.

“Anyone who may have seen anything or has dashcam or CCTV footage should call 101 quoting reference number 91i of October 16.

“Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk .

“Furthermore, it goes without saying that if you are offered meat on the black market this is not only illegal, but you can also not be sure of its origins or quality so please do not buy it.”