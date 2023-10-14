Face of Oldbury killer jailed for 'heartless and vicious' murder of dad at his own home

Calvin McLeod has been jailed for life

Jamie Benbow was stabbed to death in Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, on October 21 last year in what prosecutors described as a premeditated, vicious and heartless attack.

He was killed over drugs and money.

Three men, including 38-year-old Calvin McLeod, of Wheatley Close, Oldbury, had previously been convicted of murder following a trial in June.

Jamie Benbow. Photo: West Midlands Police

Following an appearance at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, they were all jailed for their involvement in the attack.

McLeod was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.

Jerome Christie, 27, of Swadlincote, near Derby, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years.

Meanwhile Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of Cromwell Lane, Bartley Green, was also jailed for life and will have to serve at least 25 years.

Jerome Christie. Photo: West Midlands Police

Revelle Hutchinson. Photo: West Midlands Police

Georgina Davies, senior crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, described the actions of the murderers as "callous", commenting that the attack was "vicious" and "premeditated".