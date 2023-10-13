Notification Settings

Three people arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and drugs supply

By Sunil MiddaStaffordCrimePublished:

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and drugs supply after a stolen van was located.

Stolen van was located by Staffordshire Police. Photo: Staffordshire Police
Stolen van was located by Staffordshire Police. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Police in Stafford assisted by the Staffordshire Police roads policing unit located the van that had just been stolen, and the alleged offenders were then found nearby and arrested.

"Good team work putting these offenders in the cells," officers added.

They also released an image of the van in question.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

