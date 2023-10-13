Notification Settings

Stolen car driven wrong way down M54 when suspected car thief tried to escape police

By Eleanor Lawson

A driver travelled the wrong way along the M54 when police tried to stop two stolen cars late at night.

Two men from Lichfield have been arrested by Staffordshire Police.
Officers from Staffordshire Police spotted a Vauxhall Corsa on the A5, which was being closely followed by a Vauxhall Astra at around 11.4pm on Wednesday.

Both drivers failed to stop when officers tried to pull them over with the Corsa driven the wrong way down the motorway. The driver later ran out of the car after abandoning it on the hard shoulder.

Police seized the Corsa and discovered it had recently been stolen from Oldbury.

Officers worked alongside colleagues from the Central Motorway Police Group to find the Astra. It was later stopped on Hobnock Road and confirmed as stolen.

A 28-year-old man from Lichfield was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

Another man, aged 30 from Lichfield, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and vehicle theft.

Both have since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

