Oldbury man given life prison sentence for murder of 'much-loved dad' in 'heartless and vicious attack'

By Lisa O'Brien

A man from Oldbury has been sentenced to life in prison for his involvement in the murder of a 29-year-old who was stabbed to death at his home.

Jamie Benbow

Jamie Benbow died at the scene after being attacked on Washington Drive in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham, on October 21 last year.

He was stabbed to death over drugs and money.

Three men, including 38-year-old Calvin McLeod, of Wheatley Close, Oldbury, had previously been convicted of murder following a trial in June.

Today at Birmingham Crown Court, they were all jailed for their involvement in the "vicious attack".

McLeod was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years.

Jerome Christie, 27, of Swadlincote, near Derby, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 28 years while Ravelle Hutchinson, 26, of Cromwell Lane, Bartley Green, was also jailed for life and will have to serve at least 25 years.

Georgina Davies, who is a senior crown prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “These men carried out a premeditated and vicious attack on Mr Benbow in his home when he was alone at night with the intent to cause really serious harm and to rob him of drugs and money.

"Their actions were cowardly and callous beyond comprehension.

"They outnumbered him and he suffered considerably for some time as evidenced by the defensive injuries on him.

"There can never be an excuse for such a heartless display of violence and disregard for human life.

"I hope this sentencing serves as a reminder of the consequences of such acts. My thoughts are with Mr Benbow’s family at this time.”

Mr Benbow was remembered by his family as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and most importantly dad".

A tribute continued: "We can't imagine life without you. Our hearts are broken."

