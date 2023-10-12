Notification Settings

Man aged 50 among almost 100 suspects in West Midlands custody blocks for alleged assault in West Bromwich

By Eleanor Lawson

West Midlands Police has almost 100 suspects in its custody blocks as of Thursday morning, including a 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault in West Bromwich.

The force is today dealing with crimes ranging from burglary, assault and supplying drugs .

A spokesperson for the force said: "We work 24/7 to respond to your calls for help, tackle crime and keep communities across the West Midlands safe.

"We have custody blocks across our Local Policing Area (LPA) areas and we’re questioning suspects for a number of other offences including robbery, shop theft, criminal damage and driving offences.

"Amongst those currently detained is a 20-year-old man who was arrested in Yardley, Birmingham, on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

"A 50-year-old man has been arrested after it’s alleged he assaulted a woman in Hill Top, West Bromwich.

"We also have a 24-year-old man in custody for questioning over a burglary in Binley, Coventry, earlier this year.

"We have force priorities for all our LPA areas. To view them go to west-midlands.police.uk/your-local-police."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

