Man aged 50 among almost 100 suspects in West Midlands custody blocks for alleged assault in West Bromwich

West Midlands Police has almost 100 suspects in its custody blocks this morning.

The force is today dealing with crimes ranging from burglary, assault and supplying drugs .

A spokesperson for the force said: "We work 24/7 to respond to your calls for help, tackle crime and keep communities across the West Midlands safe.

"We have custody blocks across our Local Policing Area (LPA) areas and we’re questioning suspects for a number of other offences including robbery, shop theft, criminal damage and driving offences.

"Amongst those currently detained is a 20-year-old man who was arrested in Yardley, Birmingham, on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

"A 50-year-old man has been arrested after it’s alleged he assaulted a woman in Hill Top, West Bromwich.

"We also have a 24-year-old man in custody for questioning over a burglary in Binley, Coventry, earlier this year.