The officer was allegedly assaulted during a stop and search.

West Midlands Police announced the arrest after stopping a someone in a possible drugs search.

While being searched, the youth quickly turned on the police, assaulting one of the officers.

Police later found that the youth had a Rambo-style knife hidden in his trousers.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "An officer was assaulted during a stop and search on a young person after witnessing them with drugs.

"Following his arrest, a Rambo knife was found in his trousers as well."

He was interviewed and officers secured 4 charges that this young person now has to face a Magistrate for. pic.twitter.com/Hz6TFoND6b — Dudley Town Police (@DudleyTownWMP) October 11, 2023

The spokesperson continued: "He was interviewed and officers secured four charges that this young person now has to face a Magistrate for."