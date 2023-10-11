Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police officer assaulted during stop and search as youth found with Rambo-style knife hidden in his trousers

By Daniel WaltonCrimePublished:

A youth has been arrested after an officer was assaulted during a stop and search where a young person was allegedly found with a Rambo-style knife.

The officer was allegedly assaulted during a stop and search.
The officer was allegedly assaulted during a stop and search.

West Midlands Police announced the arrest after stopping a someone in a possible drugs search.

While being searched, the youth quickly turned on the police, assaulting one of the officers.

Police later found that the youth had a Rambo-style knife hidden in his trousers.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police said: "An officer was assaulted during a stop and search on a young person after witnessing them with drugs.

"Following his arrest, a Rambo knife was found in his trousers as well."

The spokesperson continued: "He was interviewed and officers secured four charges that this young person now has to face a Magistrate for."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.

Crime
News
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News