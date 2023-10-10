An illegally dumped van in Cokeland Place in Cradley Heath

So far this month at least one abandoned van and one abandoned trailer, both containing waste, have been discovered by Sandwell Council’s environmental protection and enforcement teams.

Efforts are in place to remove the trailer from Providence Street and the van from Cokeland Place, both in Cradley Heath, with the council liaising closely with the Environment Agency.

Waste dumped in Providence Street, Cradley Heath

Sandwell Council is asking people to be wary of door-to-door offers to take waste away, or of informal quotes on social media.

Residents and businesses have a legal duty of care to make sure all waste is disposed of correctly.

If it isn’t and their waste is fly-tipped they can face prosecution with an unlimited fine.

Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for public health and communities, Councillor Syeda Khatun, said: “Dumping waste like this is not just illegal and unsightly, it is dangerous and costs the council and our residents money that could be better used supporting our most vulnerable communities.

"We are determined to stamp this kind of behaviour out and will work with in partnership to track down and punish the selfish criminals who do this.”

Under the householder’s duty of care, anyone paying someone to dispose of their waste must ensure they use a reputable business.

People should check their waste carrier’s licence number with the Environment Agency or call 03708 506 506; ask for a receipt and where the rubbish is going and keep details of their business and vehicle used.

Sandwell Council provides a service for the collection of bulky waste that is too large for regular household waste and recycling collections.

Visit sandwell.gov.uk/bulkywaste for more details.

Residents can also dispose of their waste for free at Sandwell’s Household Recycling Centre in Shidas Lane Oldbury, but visits must be pre-booked.