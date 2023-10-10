Man arrested after crack cocaine and £1,500 found in Cannock

Police found crack cocaine and around £1,500 in cash.

At 1.15pm on Monday officers noticed a suspected drug deal take place between two people on Stafford Lane in Hednesford.

Police tracked one of the men and stopped a black Skoda on Beecroft Road car park shortly after. Officers found deals of crack cocaine, £20 and a mobile phone on him.

They then searched an address nearby and found a further amount of crack cocaine and around £1,500 in cash.

A 39-year-old man from Hednesford has been arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property.