Man arrested after crack cocaine and £1,500 found in Cannock

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer after finding multiple wraps of crack cocaine and £1,500 in cash in Cannock.

Police found crack cocaine and around £1,500 in cash.
At 1.15pm on Monday officers noticed a suspected drug deal take place between two people on Stafford Lane in Hednesford.

Police tracked one of the men and stopped a black Skoda on Beecroft Road car park shortly after. Officers found deals of crack cocaine, £20 and a mobile phone on him.

They then searched an address nearby and found a further amount of crack cocaine and around £1,500 in cash.

A 39-year-old man from Hednesford has been arrested on suspicion of supplying crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possessing criminal property.

He remains in custody while the investigation continues.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

