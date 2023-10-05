The grey Audi that was seized by police after colliding with another car

Meanwhile, two other drivers received suspended jail sentences for street racing-related offences with speeds of more than 80mph.

Two performance cars were seized after officers responded to two separate reports of street racing across the West Midlands overnight.

The two cars, a grey Audi and a red Ford, both modified, were seized with one of the vehicles only coming to a stop after colliding with another car - but the driver of the Audi fled from the scene.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police announced the seizure of the grey Audi, they posted: "This is what we are try

ing to prevent by attending reports of street racing. An innocent driver was struck by a speeding Audi before the occupants of the Audi ran off.

"Fortunately it’s only minor injuries this time and inquiries will do to locate the fleeing driver."

The innocent driver was left with minor injuries.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police also announced the seizure of a red Ford, which was seized after breaching a S.59 warning and also being uninsured.

West Midlands Police said: "We are responding to reports of street racing across the force.

"This car has been seized for breaching a S.59 warning and also being uninsured. Warning - Cars we see racing will be stung to protect the public."

The seizures also come after two drivers were sentenced to suspended jail time after pleading guilty to contempt of court at Birmingham High Court on Tuesday after breaching the injunction.

Anthony Paul Gale, of Oakenfield, Lichfield, and Wiktoria Anna Szczublinska, of Reynoldstown Road, Birmingham, were both seen racing in the same 40mph zone on Kendrick Way, West Bromwich, on the evening of Sunday, May 28.

Gale, who was handed 23 days imprisonment, and suspended for 12 months, was found to be going 80mph in the 40mph zone.

Szczublinska, who was found to have been driving at 90mph in the same 40mph zone, was handed 28 days imprisonment, and also suspended for 12 months.

Both sentences were suspended on condition that Gale and Szczublinska both comply with the street racing injunction.

Councillor Syeda Khatun, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for public health and protection said: " The two successful court cases show that we take breaches of the injunction very seriously and that those involved in street racing are at risk of going to prison.

"Our priority is the safety of people and tackling the anti-social behaviour that is linked to street racing.

"People in West Bromwich have been really concerned about street racing on Kenrick Way – I am pleased that two people have been brought to justice for this dangerous activity and it serves as a warning to others, too."