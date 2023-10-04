Man who took tablets and crashed during a mental health crisis is banned from driving

A man who took codeine tablets and drove off in a car to avoid an ambulance during a mental health crisis denied that he deliberately crashed into another vehicle.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Ryan Tyler Weston, aged 22, of Hordern Road, Wolverhampton, admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the A454 near Bridgnorth on March 5, 2023 while unfit to drive through drugs.