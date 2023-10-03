Notification Settings

Police appeal after truck containing a dog stolen from a South Staffordshire farm

By Isabelle ParkinSouth StaffordshireCrime

Police have launched an appeal after a pick-up truck containing a dog was stolen from a farm in South Staffordshire.

The incident took place on Sandy Lane. Photo: Google

The incident was reported to Staffordshire Police at around 10am this morning.

A white Toyota Hilux, which police believe contained a Jack Russell dog, was stolen from the address on Sandy Lane, Kinver Edge.

It was reportedly seen leaving the farm with a trailer attached to it.

Police later found the truck abandoned in Brierley Hill and have seized it for information.

The dog was not found with the truck, with officers still working to find it.

Police have identified as suspect, who is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

He was reportedly seen wearing blue shorts and a white jacket.

Anyone with information have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 185 of October 3, or via Live Chat on their website.

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

