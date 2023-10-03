Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Four men charged after weapons and drugs found in searches

By Sunil MiddaRugeleyCrimePublished:

Four men have been charged after police uncovered weapons, drugs and property in Rugeley.

Police stock image.
Police stock image.

Matthew Gilbert, 44, from Rugeley, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Lee Mosey, 45, from Rugeley, has been charged with possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Garry Richards, 32, from Rugeley, has been charged with possession with intent to supply MDMA and cannabis.

Samuel Walker, 33, from Walsall, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession with intent to supply MDMA, cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing criminal property.

All four men have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on October 27.

Police searched six separate addresses and two vehicles in the Rugeley area last Thursday, where they found more than £42,000 worth of drugs, around £40,000 worth of high value goods and a number of weapons.

Staffordshire Police launched Operation Target earlier this year and has been working alongside neighbouring forces in the region to tackle serious and organised crime locally.

Crime
News
Rugeley
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Walsall
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News