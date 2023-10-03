Four men charged after weapons and drugs found in searches

Police stock image.

Matthew Gilbert, 44, from Rugeley, has been charged with possession with intent to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Lee Mosey, 45, from Rugeley, has been charged with possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas, and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Garry Richards, 32, from Rugeley, has been charged with possession with intent to supply MDMA and cannabis.

Samuel Walker, 33, from Walsall, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drugs, possession with intent to supply MDMA, cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place and possessing criminal property.

All four men have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Stafford Crown Court on October 27.

Police searched six separate addresses and two vehicles in the Rugeley area last Thursday, where they found more than £42,000 worth of drugs, around £40,000 worth of high value goods and a number of weapons.