Arrests over knifepoint robberies involving delivery drivers in and around the Tipton area

By Emma Walker

Two boys, aged 14 and 16, have been arrested following a series of knifepoint robberies in Sandwell.

Police were alerted to a number of delivery drivers being threatened or assaulted for their vehicles and belongings.

Following inquiries officers have now arrested two boys - aged 14 and 16 - on suspicion of nine counts of robbery or attempted robbery.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "The majority have been in and around Tipton and we've been carrying out targeted policing activity in the area which has resulted in these arrests.

"The two boys have been released on police bail with strict conditions not to associate with each other and abide by a night-time curfew.

"We work tirelessly to ensure the borough remains safe for everyone. We promptly react to any emerging crime trends and take action including stepping up patrols in areas.

"It comes as we're working together with partners to tackle crime, anti-social behaviour and other community concerns through the current Safer 6 campaign in Sandwell.

"We're joining Sandwell Council, West Midlands Fire Service and other agencies to address issues which matter to residents across the borough’s six towns."

