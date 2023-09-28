Notification Settings

Two arrested after police use stinger outside suspected Walsall chop shop

By Daniel WaltonBloxwichCrimePublished:

Two men have been arrested driving away from a suspected chop shop after police used a stinger to halt the vehicle in its tracks.

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident. Credit: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police said it arrested two people who were seen exiting the suspected chop shop in Walsall.

The two men, who were in a MAN truck, were subjected to a pre-emptive sting operation, where police found a Mercedes Sprinter, which had been taken from Bloxwich two days ago.

The Central Motorway Policing Group wrote on Twitter: "This MAN truck was seen exiting a suspected chopshop in Walsall, It was pre emptively stung to prevent a pursuit.

"The Sprinter on the back was stolen from Bloxwich two days ago. 2 arrested, enquiries continuing."

West Midlands Police have been approached for more information.

