Two arrested after police use stinger outside suspected Walsall chop shop

Two men have been arrested in relation to the incident. Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police said it arrested two people who were seen exiting the suspected chop shop in Walsall.

The two men, who were in a MAN truck, were subjected to a pre-emptive sting operation, where police found a Mercedes Sprinter, which had been taken from Bloxwich two days ago.

This MAN truck was seen exiting a suspected #chopshop in @WalsallPolice it was pre emptively stung to prevent a pursuit. The Sprinter on the back was stolen from @BloxwichWMP two days ago- 2 arrested enquires continuing 5453 pic.twitter.com/f5HYLNs03G — CMPG (@CMPG) September 28, 2023

