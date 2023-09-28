Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal to find man after Walsall car theft

By Daniel WaltonWillenhallCrimePublished:

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a car was stolen in Walsall.

Do you know this man? Police wish to speak to him after a vehicle was stolen on Owen Road, Willenhall.
Do you know this man? Police wish to speak to him after a vehicle was stolen on Owen Road, Willenhall.

The appeal has been released after a car was stolen from an industrial estate on Owen Road, Willenhall at around 10.30am on Tuesday, July 11.

Police have asked for anyone with information relating to the man or the incident to contact them directly.

On Twitter, West Midlands Police wrote: "Do you know this man? We want to talk to him after a car was stolen from an industrial estate in Owen Road, Willenhall at around 10.30am on Tuesday, 11 July."

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via the Live Chat on their website, or by calling their 101 number, quoting reference 20/464921/23.

Crime
News
Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News