Police appeal to find man after Walsall car theft

Do you know this man? Police wish to speak to him after a vehicle was stolen on Owen Road, Willenhall.

The appeal has been released after a car was stolen from an industrial estate on Owen Road, Willenhall at around 10.30am on Tuesday, July 11.

Police have asked for anyone with information relating to the man or the incident to contact them directly.

