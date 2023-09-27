Police find £250,000 worth of heroin sewn inside boxing head guards and gloves

A boxing headguard with heroin on it, and a slit which had been opened to stuff the drugs in.

The seizure was made at a house in Birmingham on Wednesday as part of an investigation into organised crime.

The drugs, believed to total several kilos, were sewn into head guards and boxing gloves, which were being stored in cardboard boxes.

One man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and released on bail while the investigation continues.

A bag containing some of the heroin found.

Det Insp Rory Juss, of Birmingham Police, said: "This is a significant seizure of Class A drugs which would have undoubtedly caused misery on the streets of Birmingham and beyond.

"I'd urge anyone who may have information about large quantities of drugs being hidden in boxing equipment to get in touch with us."