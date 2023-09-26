Driver more than triple the alcohol limit given road ban and treatment orders

Gavin Pugh was caught drink-driving at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa

Gavin Pugh was caught at the wheel of a Vauxhall Corsa in Dudley on July 14, before a breath test recorded 114 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, more than triple the legal limit of 35.

After pleading guilty to drink-driving last month, the 41-year-old of Beech Road, Dudley, was given a two-year driving ban at Dudley Magistrates Court last on Tuesday, September 19.

The court also ordered him to undergo a six-month alcohol treatment programme, as well as a 12-month mental health treatment. He must also take part in up to up to 20 rehabilitation activity days.