Birmingham man jailed for manslaughter of neighbour

LeSean Williams.

Andrew Gardner had confronted 19-year-old LeSean Williams after he had made derogatory comments to a friend of Andrew’s in Alexandra Road, where they both lived on 18 September.

The friend was living with Andrew and had complained that Williams had made fun of a facial disfigurement causing him to be distressed. Andrew confronted Williams and, as both were in possession of knives, sadly Andrew received a fatal chest wound.

Williams, now 20, fled on an electric scooter and Andrew collapsed as he returned home. The 41-year-old died in hospital a short time later.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our homicide unit, said: “This is a terribly sad case where a man has lost his life defending his friend. His family had described him as ‘caring’ and told us at the time of his death: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”