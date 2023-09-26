Notification Settings

Birmingham man jailed for manslaughter of neighbour

Birmingham

A Birmingham man has been jailed after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a resident in his street when a row broke out in Handsworth last year.

LeSean Williams.

Andrew Gardner had confronted 19-year-old LeSean Williams after he had made derogatory comments to a friend of Andrew’s in Alexandra Road, where they both lived on 18 September.

The friend was living with Andrew and had complained that Williams had made fun of a facial disfigurement causing him to be distressed. Andrew confronted Williams and, as both were in possession of knives, sadly Andrew received a fatal chest wound.

Williams, now 20, fled on an electric scooter and Andrew collapsed as he returned home. The 41-year-old died in hospital a short time later.

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from our homicide unit, said: “This is a terribly sad case where a man has lost his life defending his friend. His family had described him as ‘caring’ and told us at the time of his death: “His passing will leave a big hole in our lives, but he will be forever in our hearts.”

Williams pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Birmingham Crown Court on March 20 and was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday.

