West Mercia PCC putting victims 'at the heart' of work to tackle failures in policing sexual crimes

PCC John Campion

A survey has revealed that three-quarters of rape survivors and sexual assault survivors in England and Wales said their mental health was damaged “as a direct result of what police did, or failed to do”.

The Home Office-funded survey, with 1,968 responses gathered over five-and-a-half months, exposes multiple failures in the policing of serious sexual crimes.

Women described feeling more traumatised by their experience with the police than they had been by the original rape. Only 14 per cent of respondents said they felt safer as a result of what the police did, while 39 per cent said they felt less safe.

West Mercia PCC John Campion said: “The responses to the survey are truly damning, with the experiences of some victims sadly denying them the chance to move forward with their lives.

"It’s clear more needs to be done by police forces across England and Wales to ensure victims get the professional service they expect and deserve.

“As PCC, I regularly hear from victims in West Mercia about the horrific crimes they have suffered and their experiences in the criminal justice system.

"As chair of the local criminal justice board, I am bringing together local partners, including West Mercia Police, to look at how improvements can be made so victims are not further harmed when they report a crime.

“I know the vast majority of officers in West Mercia Police are hard working and want victims to receive the best possible service.

"I will continue to back them with the resources and tools they need to deliver for victims while investing in specialist support services to help victims cope and recover.