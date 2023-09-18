Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton drink-driver banned after breath test in Mid Wales

By David TooleyWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

A Wolverhampton man has been banned from driving after he admitted drink-driving when he was stopped in Mid Wales.

Krystian Kwiatkowski, aged 46, of Chester Street, was found to be driving a Ford Fiesta on the A495 at Meifod, near Welshpool, in Powys, with 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Magistrates sitting at Welshpool on Tuesday, September 12, handed down an obligatory 12-month driving ban and fined him £375.

They offered him the chance to reduce the ban by 12 weeks if he completed a course.

Kwiatkowski was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News