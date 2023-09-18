Teenager arrested after 12-year-old boy robbed of mountain bike in Wolverhampton

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the robbery.

The 12-year-old was riding his bike home from school with a friend on Friday when they were approached in the Smestow Nature Reserve.

The man demanded the bike and then rode off on the boy’s red mountain bike.

West Midlands Police were then called the following evening to a report of a woman having been robbed of her bike in Park Village.

Officers attended and quickly searched the area, leading to an 18-year-old man being arrested.

The man was questioned in connection with both crimes and was released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Robbery remains a priority in Wolverhampton and our officers are working hard to make our communities safer.