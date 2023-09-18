Police arrest 17-year-old boy after two sexual assaults reported at nature reserve

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with two separate sexual assaults.

On Sunday, September 10, a woman was approached and grabbed by an unknown male. She was not harmed and the suspect ran off.

Then, on Wednesday, September 13, a teenage girl was grabbed by an unknown male at the same nature reserve. She managed to get to a place of safety and was left shaken by the ordeal.

Police have been supporting both of the victims and carrying out a number of enquiries locally as part of their investigation.

At this stage, they believe the suspect may be linked to both incidents.

On Saturday, September 16, police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Cannock on suspicion of sexual assault and attempted rape.

He was questioned about both incidents in custody and has since been released on conditional police bail while the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "We understand the concern felt locally as a result of these incidents. We would like to reiterate that we take reports like this very seriously and officers are continuing to progress the investigation at pace and speak to those with information which could help with our enquiries.

"Anyone with any information who hasn’t got in touch with us yet are urged to call 101, quoting incident 534 of 13 September, or message us using Live Chat on our website – staffordshire.police.uk.