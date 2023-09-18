Notification Settings

Ex-PC who 'took advantage' of vulnerable victims would have been dismissed had he not quit

By Megan HoweWyre ForestCrimePublished:

A misconduct hearing has found that a West Mercia Police officer would have been dismissed from the force had he not already resigned.

West Mercia Police

The hearing, which concluded on Monday, upheld allegations that the conduct of former PC Alex MacPherson, 55, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour as set out in the Police (Conduct) Regulations 2020.

Between August and October 2018, the former PC, who was based in South Worcestershire, pursued an improper relationship with a vulnerable victim he had met through the course of his duties, including engaging in sexual activity with her.

In Spring 2021 he attempted to establish an emotional and sexual relationship with a second victim he had met through the course of his work.

In July 2021 the case was referred to the IOPC, which undertook an independent investigation.

The hearing found that MacPherson’s actions breached the standards of duties and responsibilities, authority, respect, and courtesy, honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct.

Assistant Chief Constable Richard Cooper, said: “In our role as police officers we come in to contact with people when they are at their most vulnerable.

"Our job is to protect them, not to exploit them as MacPherson did. He used his position of trust and power to take advantage of vulnerable victims, which is abhorrent and totally unacceptable.

“When the allegations against MacPherson came to light an investigation was started immediately and he was subsequently suspended.

“I hope the result of today’s hearing yet again shows that we take misconduct incredibly seriously and are on a mission to root out corrupt officers.”

MacPherson will now be added to the College of Policing’s Barred List, banning him from working for a UK police service in the future.

The outcome of the hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.

