Police confirm date for chief constable's departure – and temporary replacement

Chief Constable Pippa Mills

Last month it was revealed that Pippa Mills would be leaving her role as Chief Constable of West Mercia to become an Assistant Commissioner with The Metropolitan Police.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, has now confirmed she will leave her current post on Sunday, October 22.

Mr Campion said that current Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray will lead the force while the search for a permanent replacement takes place.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray

The commissioner said: "I know that Alex Murray will be the leader the force, and public, needs to take it through this transitional period. Alex will also be able to continue delivering the work Pippa Mills has been doing to deliver a high-quality policing service for the communities of West Mercia.”