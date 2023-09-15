Man dies after being attacked by two dogs near primary school

A man has died after being attacked by two dogs in Stonnall. Pictured: a police officer outside a property in Main Street, Stonnall. Photo: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire.

The victim was taken to hospital after being bitten by the dogs on Main Street, near St Peter's Primary Academy, just before 3.15pm.

However, after being rushed to hospital, it became clear that nothing could be done to save him.

Police say a number of people tried to get the dogs off the man and successfully contained one outside, with the other contained within the owner's flat.

It comes less than a week after an 11-year-old girl was viciously attacked by an American bully XL and Staffordshire bull terrier crossbreed puppy in Birmingham.

The incident sparked a national outcry and a heated debate over whether the breed should be banned in the UK.

West Midlands Police has also released figures showing a spike in dog attacks in the region, with almost 5,000 attacks in the last five years - 1,112 of which were in 2022.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent one ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene near Walsall.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “Upon arrival we found a man who had sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition.

“Ambulance staff administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to him at the scene.

“Treatment continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed by land ambulance for further treatment. Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him he was confirmed deceased.”

A 30-year-old man from the Lichfield area was arrested on suspicion of having dogs dangerously out of control and an investigation is ongoing including the determination of the dog's breed.

People with information have been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 405 of September 14, or via Live Chat on their website.