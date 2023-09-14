Rogue trader who was gambling addict gets suspended sentence over cons totalling £5,500

James Gelder, who was a gambling addict, offered to carry out garden and maintenance work for customers in Rowley Regis, Great Wyrley, Solihull, Oldbury and Wednesbury, but instead of carrying out the jobs he kept the cash.
A rogue trader who left customers thousands of pounds out of pocket after failing to carry out the work he promised has been handed a suspended prison sentence.
James Gelder, who was a gambling addict, offered to carry out garden and maintenance work for customers in Rowley Regis, Great Wyrley, Solihull, Oldbury and Wednesbury, but instead of carrying out the jobs he kept the cash.