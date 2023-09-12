Police urge driver to come forward after Great Barr hit-and-run that killed 54-year-old man

West Midlands Police have issued a photograph of the car involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

Officers were called to the junction of Newton Road and Hailwood Drive in Great Barr, near the busy Scott Arms junction, at around 9pm on Friday evening.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A BMW 520D car, believed to have been involved in the collision, has been recovered and police are urging the driver to come forward.

West Midlands Police have released a photograph of the vehicle involved as they hope members of the public might recognise the car and provide them with vital information.

Sgt Julie Lyman, from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We’re carrying out urgent enquiries to find the driver, but I would encourage that person to get in touch.

“We have released a photograph of the vehicle we believed was involved in the collision as we hope it will jog people’s memories. We hope someone may have seen the vehicle before the collision and come forward with information as to who was driving the car.

“If you do have information for us then please do get in touch. I would like to thank the local community for the help and assistance they have given as we continue to investigate.

“If you were in the area and have any dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us or any other information, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 5121 of 8 September. Alternatively, e-mail sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.