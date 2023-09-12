Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man, 40, charged with false imprisonment and actual bodily harm

By Eleanor LawsonKidderminsterCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 40-year-old man has been charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm in relation to an alleged assault in Kidderminster.

Matthew Lavelle, of no fixed abode, has been charged and is due to to appear in court at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, October 9.

The alleged assault was reported last Thursday.

Crime
News
Kidderminster
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News