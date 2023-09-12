Man, 40, charged with false imprisonment and actual bodily harm

Matthew Lavelle, of no fixed abode, has been charged and is due to to appear in court at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, October 9.
The alleged assault was reported last Thursday.
A 40-year-old man has been charged with false imprisonment and causing actual bodily harm in relation to an alleged assault in Kidderminster.
Matthew Lavelle, of no fixed abode, has been charged and is due to to appear in court at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, October 9.
The alleged assault was reported last Thursday.