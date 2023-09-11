PCC gives £200,000 boost to project working to keep children away from crime

PCC John Campion

West Mercia PCC John Campion has boosted his investment in the Children’s Society’s Climb Project, an early prevention and intervention scheme aimed at stopping young people from being exploited by criminals.

For the first time in West Mercia’s history, the project will now also give under-10s a space where they can discover a passion for a more positive activity, with a large portion of the cost being covered.

Since 2020, Mr Campion has given £600,000 to the project.

Some of the latest investment will fund an increase in the workforce, with eight new part-time staff being hired to work with under-10s specifically; four for specific work with parents and four for children under the age of 10.

Mr Campion said: “I am delighted to make a further investment in the Climb project, which is having a profound impact on young people being steered away from crime. I am pleased more children and young people will be able to benefit from the work of the Climb project.

“This continuing collaboration with The Children’s Society is helping to protect one of the most vulnerable groups within our community, by delivering effective early prevention and intervention, a key part of my Safer West Mercia plan.

“Young people are victims of crime, not criminals, and they are being exploited on a far too regular basis within West Mercia. As part of my Safer West Mercia plan, it is my commitment to put victims first and provide the support services needed to keep them away from harm.”