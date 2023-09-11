Notification Settings

Man, 21, arrested on suspicion of rape in Bewdley

BewdleyCrimePublished:

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a rape in Bewdley late last night.

The incident happened on Load Street in Bewdley at around 11pm on Sunday, September 10.

The suspect was quickly located and was arrested shortly after 4.30am this morning on suspicion of rape.

He remains in police custody.

A scene guard is in place on Load Street this morning while our investigation continues.

PC Dan Windsor, said: "I know that incidents like this, particularly in a small town like Bewdley, can be worrying for the public.

"We believe this was an isolated incident, and I hope that the suspect being arrested so swiftly offers some reassurance.

"There will continue to be a police presence on Load Street this morning and I’d urge anyone with any concerns to speak to our officers."

