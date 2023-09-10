Notification Settings

Mother who took money that was meant to go to carer for her daughter is ordered to do unpaid work

Premium
By Deborah Hardiman

A woman who collected payments towards a carer for her daughter but failed to actually employ someone for almost five years has received a suspended jail term.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Stella Oglio, of Oldbury, was convicted of one count of fraud following a trial. At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday she was given a two-year jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

