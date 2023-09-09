Man dies in Great Barr after suspected hit-and-run near busy Scott Arms junction

The fatal hit-and-run occurred on the Newton Road in Great Barr. Photo: Google.

Police were called to the junction of Newton Road and Hailwood Drive in Great Barr to reports of a crash, at around 9pm on Friday.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened west of the junction connecting Newton Road and Birmingham Road, known colloquially as the Scott Arms junction because of a pub on the corner.

A car believed to have been involved in the collision has now been recovered and West Midlands Police is appealing for the driver to come forward.

The fatal collision occurred near the junction of the Newton Road and Birmingham Road. Photo: Google.

Sergeant Julie Lyman from the force's Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We’re carrying out urgent enquiries to find the driver, but I would encourage that person to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and have any dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage that could assist us or any other information, please contact us.”

The road was closed overnight, but has since re-opened.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 5121 of September 8. Alternatively, e-mail sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.