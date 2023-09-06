Recent rise in car cruising "blighting" Black Country residents lives

The injunction banning car cruising in the Black Country came into force in February 2015

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris has written to Chief Constable Craig Guildford West Midlands Police demanding "urgent reassurance" resources will directed to tackle car cruising.

Despite Wolverhampton, Dudley, Walsall and Sandwell Councils securing High Court injunction against car cruising being granted the police still have to enforce it.

Mr Morris said: "Residents in Halesowen whose lives have been blighted by car cruising on the A456 Manor Way.

"The issue of car cruising has been ongoing on and off for several years now. After a sharp peak during the Covid lockdowns there was an improvement; but car cruising has sadly become more frequent again over recent weeks.

"Not only does it cause noise pollution for those living nearby, but it is also a danger to other drivers who are using the road responsibly. The often large gatherings associated with car cruising also cause great distress for people living on nearby roads."

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris

Last November teenagers Liberty Charris, aged 16, and 19-year-old Ben Corfield, were killed when a Nissan Skyline crashed into them in Oldbury during a car cruising event, which started in Longbridge, and went through Halesowen.

Mr Morris said: "Along with fellow MPs from the Black Country I have supported the efforts to secure a High Court injunction against car cruising, and along with residents we hope to see it enforced to put an end to the fear, misery and intimidation they frequently experience.

"I met recently with residents, police officers and local councillors to discuss what further actions can be taken to address the issue. As a direct result of that meeting, I am seeking urgent reassurance from you that sufficient police resources will continue to be deployed to ensure that the scourge of car cruising is tackled on Manor Way."

A suspected car cruiser was arrested on Friday, September 2, and Mr Morris is calling for further clampdowns.

He added: "As you will be aware Operation Hercules has been running for some time and it is vitally important that it continues to be given priority to ensure that the police can respond quickly to reports of car cruising and deal with events as they evolve."