Two knives recovered by police after man arrested in Tipton

By Eleanor Lawson

A man has been arrested after two knives were recovered from a vehicle in Tipton last night.

A 26-year-old man was detained from a vehicle off St Mark's Road at around 8.30pm on suspicion of possessing a bladed article.

The Tipton Town police force have confirmed that the suspect remains in police custody for questioning.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

